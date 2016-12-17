‘Fleece’ Navidad and Advent

Our friends at Catholics Come Home personally and graciously shared their new Christmas video with us. Feel free to do the same in your social feeds. It just may be the gentle invitation back to church that the seasonal Catholic in your life needs.
By the way, the banter between the sheep — even the voices — reminds me of those old Hoops and Yoyo sound greeting cards.
Related
How to come home (Catholics Come Home)
5 reasons to come home (Catholics Come Home)
All I want for Christmas is you (to come to Mass) (Our Sunday Visitor)