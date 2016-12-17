‘Fleece’ Navidad and Advent

Our friends at Catholics Come Home personally and graciously shared their new Christmas video with us. Feel free to do the same in your social feeds. It just may be the gentle invitation back to church that the seasonal Catholic in your life needs.

By the way, the banter between the sheep — even the voices — reminds me of those old Hoops and Yoyo sound greeting cards.

The Catholic Sun
http://www.catholicsun.org
The Catholic Sun is the official source of news for the Diocese of Phoenix. We share in the mission of evangelizing the Catholic faithful by providing news, information, education, a forum for discussion and guidance in matters of faith, morals and spiritual life.

