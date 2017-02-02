Catholic schools host National Signing Day

By
The Catholic Sun
-
0

College representatives visit high schools nationwide Feb. 1 so athletes can sign their collegiate letters of intent on National Signing Day. Some sneak in a visit each fall during the early signing period.

The following schools have reported in so far:

Brophy College Preparatory

Seton

Related article about the Wirth twins signing for Gonzaga.

St. Mary’s

Odua Isibor signed his letter earlier this year and told The Arizona Republic, “After talking to a few coaches and teachers several times, and after praying on the decision, I thought it would be a hard opportunity to pass up.” He committed to UCLA.

Xavier College Preparatory

Eleven Xavier athletes have signed collegiate letters of intent so far this school year. Two soccer players did so Feb. 1.

Natalie Duque and Quiqui Hita signed letters for Benedictine College in Kansas and University of North Carolina, respectively.

Duque plans to major in biochemistry and sports nutrition while Hita will major in child psychology.

In November, the following athletes signed letters of intent:

Back row: Camille Hays (rowing), Cierra Flood (beach volleyball), Emily Mahar (gofl), Macy Gordan (beach volleyball), Sarah Carter (cross country/track).
Front row: Emma Cisneros-Luebke (volleyball), Makena Patterson (volleyball), Annamaria Hartman (softball), Elizabeth Caldarelli (golf).

