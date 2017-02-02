Catholic schools host National Signing Day

College representatives visit high schools nationwide Feb. 1 so athletes can sign their collegiate letters of intent on National Signing Day. Some sneak in a visit each fall during the early signing period.

The following schools have reported in so far:

Brophy College Preparatory

Congrats to our athletes who signed today! And thanks to the coaches, parents and teammates who supported them! #nationalsigningday #Broncos pic.twitter.com/BFeskcq1vV — Brophy College Prep (@BrophyNews) February 2, 2017

Seton

Lee & Jenn Wirth, b-ball, Gonzaga; Liz Holter, b-ball, Incarnate Word; Lindsey Wilson, softball, FL Southern; Shelby Gertson, swim, Lewis U pic.twitter.com/FZkkxGCRiS — Seton Catholic Prep (@SetonCatholicAZ) November 10, 2016

Related article about the Wirth twins signing for Gonzaga.

St. Mary’s

Odua Isibor signed his letter earlier this year and told The Arizona Republic, “After talking to a few coaches and teachers several times, and after praying on the decision, I thought it would be a hard opportunity to pass up.” He committed to UCLA.

Xavier College Preparatory

Eleven Xavier athletes have signed collegiate letters of intent so far this school year. Two soccer players did so Feb. 1.

Duque plans to major in biochemistry and sports nutrition while Hita will major in child psychology.

In November, the following athletes signed letters of intent: