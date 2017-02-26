Recharge your Lenten, Easter seasons

Need a way to recharge your final days of Lent plus your entire Easter season and beyond?

6:30-8 p.m. April 4

Tickets are free but must be ordered in advance

Call (480) 488-2229

Our Lady of Joy Parish in Carefree is bringing Patrick Coffin, former host of “Catholic Answers Live” radio show and the “Catholic Answers Focus” podcast, to help.He promises an evening of catechesis, instruction and laughs. Active Catholics, those stuck in neutral and those who might have fallen away from the Church.

Coffin now spends his days hosting “The Patrick Coffin Show,” a podcast featuring “weekly interviews with A-list influencers and outliers in the effort to recover the Judaeo-Christian roots of the culture.”

 

