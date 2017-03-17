Crosier Father Louis Mraz (1928-2017): Served 20 years abroad, 28 in Scottsdale, Glendale

Crosier Father Louis “Louie” Mraz has entered eternal rest. He died March 13 at an assisted living home in Phoenix at the age of 89.

Fr. Mraz, osc, was born March 8, 1928, in Streator, Illinois, to Leo and Susan (Mollo) Mraz. The priest joined the Crosiers in response to an ad in a 1949 Crozier magazine and was known for faithfulness to his flock.

“Crosiers make clear why we live and, because of that, how to live,” Fr. Mraz wrote in a brief Q-and-A for the community.

After his ordination in 1959, Fr. Mraz was assigned to the Crosier mission in Agats, Papua, Indonesia, where he served the people for 20 years. Upon his return to the United States in 1980, Fr. Louie became a member of the Crosier Community of Phoenix.

He served as associate pastor at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Scottsdale from 1980 to 1989. There Fr. Mraz was part of the building and dedication of the Fitzpatrick Center which provided additional religious education space. He also served as associate pastor at St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Glendale from 1989 to 2008, when he retired.

Fr. Mraz is survived by his cousin, Edward (Darcy) Mollo of Illinois; his Crosier confreres, the parish communities of Blessed Sacrament and St. Helen; and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leo Mraz.