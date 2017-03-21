Saints, Gators ‘cheer’ each other toward nationals

To say that the latest Catholic school students who showcased their talent had spirit would be an understatement. One might even say they had double or perhaps quadruple the amount.

A March 15 Spiritline Showcase at Notre Dame Preparatory in Scottsdale featured pom and cheer teams from Notre Dame and Xavier College Preparatory. Parents and supporters watched proudly as the girls performed and networked with one another, working out any kinks to routines.

All four teams depart for Anaheim March 22 to compete in the High School Spirit Nationals. The spiritline at Seton Catholic Preparatory in Chandler will also compete. Watch it live.

Notre Dame’s Spiritline placed second — half a point behind Scottsdale’s Cactus Shadows — in Division II All Girl Pom earlier this year at the state competition and third in All Girl Stunt. Xavier’s Spiritline took first place in Division I All Girl Show Cheer at the same competition. Seton placed fourth in state overall in Division II.