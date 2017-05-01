May 1 is the feast day of St. Joseph the Worker. St. Joseph’s other feast day, March 19, is quite popular in the Diocese of Phoenix as evidenced by amount of (Italian) dinners we hear about at the parish level that time of year.

Today’s feast, like the saint himself, is a rather quiet one. Still, there is reason to celebrate: the Diocese of Phoenix is blessed to have a parish and a job-search agency named after St. Joseph the Worker. And he’s fittingly the patron saint of a fairly new apostolate: the Phoenix chapter of Young Catholic Professionals.

Here is a quick look at each group:

Young Catholic Professionals

The seven-year-old nonprofit launched a Phoenix chapter last August and now has 15 chapters across the country whose local leaders network with peers and mentors to empower them to witness to their Catholic faith at work and through their work, see the workplace as a natural site for joyful evangelization. It’s open to Catholics in their 20s and 30s, but non-Catholics are welcome to its monthly Speaker Series too. Each one features free drinks, networking and a motivational talk by a successful local business person who also happens to be Catholic.

Day-long St. Joseph the Worker retreats are held twice a year. Catholics can also join in a weekly prayer for the intercession of St. Joseph the Worker.

St. Joseph the Worker Parish

The 89-year-old parish is located along historic Route 66 and has 160 registered families. It’s one of three parishes along the historic route, all of whom share the same pastor.

As such, daily Mass, which is normally held at St. Joseph the Worker on Tuesdays and Fridays, was transferred to Williams today.

St. Joseph the Worker

The nonprofit emerged in response to some motivated homeless guests at André House requesting various forms of assistance finding a job. Nearly 30 years later, St. Joseph the Worker’s outreach is centered in its own space on the Human Services Campus, another one within the Maryvale Success Center and its Mobile Success Unit. Staff regularly borrows space at several other shelters on a fixed schedule.

Check out the impact:

U.S. bishops on the Dignity and Rights of Workers