This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Blessed Virgin Mary appearing to three little shepherds in the small town of Fatima, Portugal. Our Lady entrusted to them a message for the world: pray for world peace and the conversion of sinners.

Our objectives are simple: We will use this time for prayer, penance and evangelization; in a particular way, to encourage family prayer.

Our specific intentions will be the following:

The end to abortion and all violence against the most innocent and vulnerable; An increase in vocations to Priesthood and Religious Life; and The strengthening of the vocation of Married Life.

Join us on August 21 for a 54-day Novena.

On October 13 we will consecrate the Diocese of Phoenix to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Let us accompany Our Lady of Fatima in the way that she asked the three young children to do, through prayer and penance, praying the Rosary every day for the conversion of hearts and peace in the world.

Text fatima100 to 84576 from your phone to get messages, prayers and reminders from Bishop Olmsted and the Diocese of Phoenix!