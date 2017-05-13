Holy Cross Cemetery honors mothers

AVONDALE — It could be argued that mothers are the glue that holds a family together. Mothers were the inspiration for an event that brought the community together. Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home in Avondale held an event aligning with Mexican Mother’s Day May 10 to honor all mothers and grandmothers, including those buried there.

“On Mexican Mother’s Day we usually see many people visiting their mother’s graves. We wanted to do something special for those guests by having a mariachi serenade, refreshments and activities for the kids that help celebrate the life of their loved one,” explained Patricia Rodriguez, Cemetery Manager at Holy Cross. “In the Hispanic culture, the celebration of life is especially important; we keep the spirit alive of those who have passed on.”

Families were invited to gather at the funeral home chapel for a bilingual Mass at 3 p.m. followed by family friendly activities from 4-6 p.m. that included music from a large mariachi band, a kid’s craft table, traditional Mexican pastries and complimentary flowers to place on gravesites and give to mothers.

Rodriquez continued, “The best part of having such an event is that it strengthens the bond between family members and gives children an opportunity to learn about the Hispanic culture. It turned out to be a great way to bring the community together to celebrate all the women in our lives.”