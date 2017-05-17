Catholic Leadership Circle stands ready to radiate love

Several Catholic apostolates gave their best pitch to the Catholic Leadership Circle this spring. On May 17, eight recipients will receive their checks.

The grant process is a hands on way for Catholic adults to strengthen the local Church and community. Each member actively participates in donating and awarding grant money with guidance from the Catholic Community Foundation.

All told, they’re donating $124,000 to support the Church and related social service efforts in the community. Here are the pitches the recipients gave: