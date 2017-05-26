Memorial Day in the Diocese of Phoenix

Here are a few ways Catholics in the Diocese of Phoenix can observe Memorial Day May 29:

Mass at a Catholic cemetery — All six locations are hosting one with morning, mid-morning and evening options. Info.

Special Mass in Prescott — Sacred Heart Parish is offering Mass at a special time, 9 a.m., to honor military members past and present. Guests are welcome to bring mementos of a military hero in their life to be placed at the base of the altar.

Rosary for the United States — 6 p.m. at St. Paul Parish in Phoenix. Info. About the special rosary.

Listen to ‘Catholic Military Life’ podcast — It’s a new outreach of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.

Placing flags at gravesites — Members of local Scouting troops, their families and the U.S. Air Force Explorers will likely be placing flags at individual gravesites in Phoenix’s National Memorial Cemetery like they did last year.

Don’t live in the Diocese of Phoenix? Traveling over the holiday weekend?

Tune in to Memorial Mass on EWTN and CatholicTV. Join Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, as he celebrates Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The pre-recorded liturgy airs at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on EWTN and noon on CatholicTV with encores at midnight and 8 p.m., respectively.

Here is a homily excerpt: