Memorial Day in the Diocese of Phoenix

Here are a few ways Catholics in the Diocese of Phoenix can observe Memorial Day May 29:
Mass at a Catholic cemetery — All six locations are hosting one with morning, mid-morning and evening options. Info.
Special Mass in Prescott — Sacred Heart Parish is offering Mass at a special time, 9 a.m., to honor military members past and present. Guests are welcome to bring mementos of a military hero in their life to be placed at the base of the altar.
Rosary for the United States — 6 p.m. at St. Paul Parish in Phoenix. Info. About the special rosary.
Listen to ‘Catholic Military Life’ podcast — It’s a new outreach of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.
Placing flags at gravesites — Members of local Scouting troops, their families and the U.S. Air Force Explorers will likely be placing flags at individual gravesites in Phoenix’s National Memorial Cemetery like they did last year.
Don’t live in the Diocese of Phoenix? Traveling over the holiday weekend?
Tune in to Memorial Mass on EWTN and CatholicTV. Join Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, as he celebrates Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The pre-recorded liturgy airs at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on EWTN and noon on CatholicTV with encores at midnight and 8 p.m., respectively.
Here is a homily excerpt:
“… Fundamentally, this celebration charges us to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the values and safety of our Nation. We think of those who dramatically died on a battlefield, but also of those who succumbed to old age or bear the marks of battle in body and spirit and those who care for them. In a particular way we pray for the repose of the soul of Bishop José Madera, who passed away earlier this year. We also recommit ourselves to the families who lost loved ones or who care for those who still suffer the cost of war…