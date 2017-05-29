Holy Cross priest and former André House director named bishop for Florida diocese

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Pope Francis has named Holy Cross Father William A. Wack, a former director of André House, to be the bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee.

Bishop-designate Wack, 49, currently serves as pastor of St. Ignatius Martyr Parish in Austin, Texas, where he has been since 2009. He succeeds Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, who was named last November to head the Diocese of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The appointment was announced in Washington May 29 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop-Designate Wack spent six years, from 2002 to 2008, as director of André House of Hospitality in downtown Phoenix, which ministers to the city’s poor and homeless. It runs a soup kitchen, which serves over 200,000 meals per year, and provides a small transition shelter for men and women; clothing and blanket distribution; and showers and lockers for its clients.

“I welcome the good news that Fr. Bill Wack has been named the next bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee,” said Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted of Phoenix. “Many of us here in Phoenix know Bishop-elect Wack well from his years of generously serving the poor and hungry at André House. We assure him our prayers and best wishes as he begins his new mission from the Risen Lord.”

Born June 28, 1967, in South Bend, Indiana, Bishop designate-Wack is the second-youngest of 10 children. His younger brother, Fr. Neil Wack, also is a Holy Cross priest.

William A. Wack entered the novitiate for the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1989. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and international relations from the University of Notre Dame in 1989. He earned a master of divinity degree in 1993, also from Notre Dame.

He professed his final vows in 1993 and was ordained a priest April 9, 1994. His assignments after ordination included associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from 1994-1997. He was associate director of vocations for his congregation from 1997-2002 at Notre Dame; at that time, he also was with the Holy Cross Associates, 1998-2002.

“Bishop-elect Wack is a gifted pastor and administrator who possesses an extremely welcoming personality. He is quick to reach out to all, is strong enough to lead and humble enough to listen. Above all, he is an outstanding priest who is passionate in his faith and absolutely dedicated to serving the People of God,” said Fr. Thomas O’ Hara, CSC, provincial superior of the United States Province of Priests and Brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross. “As his brothers in Holy Cross, we are proud of him and are united with him in prayer as he assumes this important responsibility in our Church.”

The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee covers about 14,000 square miles in Florida’s panhandle. Out of a total population of 1.46 million people, about 5 percent, or 67,316 people, are Catholic.