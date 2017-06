Fr. John Parks outgoing chaplain at Notre Dame Preparatory in Scottsdale, was appointed the first Vicar for Evangelization for the Diocese of Phoenix. He finished out the school year managing both roles.

Now that school is out, students and administrators officially had to say goodbye. Judging by the farewell comments above, his popular co-hosting of Catholic Breakfast and nearly 3,000 Twitter followers, he is one solid priest.

And he marks seven years of priesthood June 5!