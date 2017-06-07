Explore prison life, then mentor Catholic inmates [VIDEO]

“Inside Peace” is an award-winning 2016 documentary that introduces viewers to three men doing hard time in a Texas prison, a “Peace Class” they attend there and the life they try to rebuild upon release.

See the full film, meet its director and discuss its content June 16 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Dinner and snacks included with registration.

The Peace Class began in 2007.

Earlier this year, Kevin Starrs, director of Prison Ministry for the Diocese of Phoenix, invited men and women to support inmates in Arizona. One of his new outreaches invites Catholics to discern becoming a mentor to a Catholic peer in prison. Visits would begin a year prior to the inmate’s release date.