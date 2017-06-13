Our Lady of Fatima and the Rosary as a Weapon for Peace [VIDEO]

Join us and thousands of other Catholics and people of goodwill to explore the messages revealed by Our Lady of Fatima.

Join us in celebration!

August 21, 2017: Diocesan-wide 54-Day Novena dedicated to praying the Rosary and practicing penance, launches with Solemn Vespers at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral. (TIME TBD)

October 13, 2017: Solemn Mass with Consecration of the Diocese to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral. (TIME TBD)

Visit dphx.org/fatima for information, prayers, events and resources.

Our objectives are simple: We will use this time for prayer, penance and evangelization; in a particular way, to encourage family prayer.

Our specific intentions will be the following:

The end to abortion and all violence against the most innocent and vulnerable; An increase in vocations to Priesthood and Religious Life; and The strengthening of the vocation of Married Life.

Let us accompany Our Lady of Fatima in the way that she asked the three young children to do, through prayer and penance, praying the Rosary every day for the conversion of hearts and peace in the world.

