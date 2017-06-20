Surviving the hottest days of 2017

Phoenix hit 118 degrees June 19. Forecasts predict 119-120 degrees today.

Here’s a look at how some Catholic organizations and parishes are bearing through it:

St. Vincent de Paul staff and volunteers provide extended hours for heat relief . Dining room guests can seek air-conditioned comfort during the hottest hours of the day at least five days a week and daily in some dining rooms. In previous years, it was just on days that the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings.

. Dining room guests can seek air-conditioned comfort during the hottest hours of the day at least five days a week and daily in some dining rooms. In previous years, it was just on days that the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings. Paz de Cristo in Mesa continues to serve as a hydration station.

You can’t have too many pictures of water. St. Joseph the Worker has an ongoing water drive. Sundt Construction kicked it off in May. Staff meets with clients at the Human Services Campus and other shelters to help them find and secure meaningful employment. A cool water bottle always helps!

Want to be eco-friendly? The honor society at Rio Salado College is collecting resuable plastic water bottles and toiletries through June 24. Proceeds will be delivered to André House. They’re collecting a ton of other hygiene items and toiletries too. If your commute doesn’t take you near Rio Salado, just deliver these items yourself to André House.

The honor society at Rio Salado College is collecting resuable plastic water bottles and toiletries through June 24. Proceeds will be delivered to André House. They’re collecting a ton of other hygiene items and toiletries too. If your commute doesn’t take you near Rio Salado, just deliver these items yourself to André House. Blankets? In this heat? Absolutely! Here’s why: