Surviving the hottest days of 2017

Phoenix hit 118 degrees June 19. Forecasts predict 119-120 degrees today.
Here’s a look at how some Catholic organizations and parishes are bearing through it:
- St. Vincent de Paul staff and volunteers provide extended hours for heat relief. Dining room guests can seek air-conditioned comfort during the hottest hours of the day at least five days a week and daily in some dining rooms. In previous years, it was just on days that the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings.
- Paz de Cristo in Mesa continues to serve as a hydration station.
- You can’t have too many pictures of water. St. Joseph the Worker has an ongoing water drive. Sundt Construction kicked it off in May. Staff meets with clients at the Human Services Campus and other shelters to help them find and secure meaningful employment. A cool water bottle always helps!
- Want to be eco-friendly? The honor society at Rio Salado College is collecting resuable plastic water bottles and toiletries through June 24. Proceeds will be delivered to André House. They’re collecting a ton of other hygiene items and toiletries too. If your commute doesn’t take you near Rio Salado, just deliver these items yourself to André House.
- Blankets? In this heat? Absolutely! Here’s why:
- Vacation Bible School got off to a great start at St. Timothy Parish in Mesa June 19, but by the evening, a power outage in the area cancelled parish events Monday night. Regular activities resumed today.
- Too hot to cook? St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Gilbert has a solution. Grab this flyer and present it at Baci Italian Bistro in Mesa (Germann and Ellsworth). The restaurant will donate 15 percent back to the parish in support of its For the Glory of the Risen Lord Capital Campaign. Dine-in dates are June 19-22, July 17-20 and Aug. 21-24.