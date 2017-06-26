Sr. Evelyn Boyle (1932-2017) served as pioneer of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd

Evelyn O’Boyle, PBVM, a sister of the Union of Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, entered eternal life June 21. She was 84.

A native of Galway, Ireland, Arizona Catholics will most remember her as a sister who wore an array of hats in her 57 years serving the Grand Canyon State. Sr. Evelyn taught at parochial schools in Globe and in Mesa prior to serving as director of religious education in Mesa and in Phoenix. She also ministered as a spiritual director and retreat director.

She considered her most significant achievement development of the religious education program, Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, in the diocese and beyond. She spent many years with the program at St. Francis Xavier. Its national offices are now headquartered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale.

Sr. Evelyn was born Nov. 5, 1932 the middle child of Emmet and Eileen Greaney O’Boyle. She entered religious life in Crosshaven, Co. Cork, Ireland in 1957 and made her profession of vows in 1959. In 1960 Sister Evelyn was missioned to the United Sates where she spent the remainder of her life. Sr. Evelyn received her undergraduate degree from Women’s College in San Diego and her graduate degree from Seattle University. She did further study at Regina Mundi in Rome and the Marianella Institute in Dublin.

Artistically and musically talented, Sr. Evelyn studied and taught the Suzuki violin method. She created beautiful pieces of Carrickmacross lace.

Sr. Evelyn’s brother, Kevin, and her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by the Presentation Sisters of the U.S. Province, her sister and brother-in-law, Gearoidine and Olie Kent; sister-in-law, Charlotte O’Boyle, and extended family in Ireland.

She was interred in St. Francis Cemetery.