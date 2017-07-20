‘Sun’ recognized by Catholic Press Association

Catholic Press Association Awards “Religious liberty is an absolute”

The Catholic Press Association recognized the work and talent of various members of The Catholic Sun staff and Media Ministry, which is based at St. Mary’s in Chandler, but supports other diocesan events, for their design, writing and photography skills in 2016 at its Catholic Press Convention in Quebec City June 23.

Tony Gutierrez, editor, earned second place for his editorial, “Religious liberty is an absolute.”

“Leading with a rather outrageous (but true) story the author makes a claim for religious freedom and expression in an effective way by drawing from papal documents. He reminds readers that, if they expect to live in religious freedom, they ought to protect the same right for others,” judges wrote about Gutiérrez’s column.

Mick Welsh, graphic designer, won second place for his “Catholics in the Public Square” color ad and third place for his black and white “Radio Family Rosary” ad.

“This ad is clean and clear. Good use of color. Good design. Good call to action. Successful,” judges wrote about the “Catholics in the Public Square” ad, while describing the “Radio Family Rosary” ad as a “really good and eye-catching photo.”

He also co-earned a third-place finish with Media Ministry for their photo story and design of last year’s JP2 Classic basketball tournament between priests and seminarians.

“The images tell this unique story by showing both views of camaraderie — through the crowd and acts of sportsmanship — as well as the spirit of competition, with the various action and shots and championship recognition,” the judges wrote.

Ambria Hammel received one of two “honorable mentions” in the young adult category for her article, “Parish’s young adult outreach taps into ‘homebrewed evangelism.’” Additionally, regular Sun contributor Joyce Coronel received one of two “honorable mentions” for her novel “Cry of Nineveh.”