Lake Havasu City loses deacon, faithful homebound minister

Parishioners and staff at Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Havasu City are mourning the loss of Dcn. Thomas Coe who passed away July 9. He was 73.

The deacon had marked his 45th wedding anniversary with Maria two days prior. The couple spent more than half that time, 27 years, at Our Lady of the Lake following his ordination Nov. 4, 1989.

Dcn. Coe most recently oversaw ministry to the homebound until his retirement a couple of years ago. The ministry has at least a dozen volunteers who bring communion to those in private homes and assisted care facilities.

“He would normally do the hospital visits,” said Dcn. Patrick Toilolo, who took over that role and has served with him at Our Lady of the Lake since 1995.

Dcn. Toilolo described his spiritual brother as being good with people, humble and kind. Some see that personality as an extension of his secular work. Dcn. Coe was a retired supervisor for the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

“He really enjoyed working with homebound ministry. That’s where he thrived,” said Dcn. Jeff Armer, who served with him since 1996.

Dcn. Coe was born to Dean and Mary Coe in Santa Monica, California toward the end of World War II, April 2, 1944. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

The deacon’s parents plus his brothers John, Richard and Skip precede him in death. He is survived by his wife Maria Coe; his brothers Michael and Bill Coe; and his sisters Susan Kiengg, Jeanette Coe and Sandra Jensen.

“I’m going to miss his smile and his gentle presence,” Dcn. Toilolo said.