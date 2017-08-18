Catholic Sun guide to #SolarEclipse

It’s looking like most of the Phoenix Diocese will experience a 60-something percent viewing of Monday’s solar eclipse.

While it’s already been reported that some Catholic and public schools are keeping students indoors to protect them from inadvertent eye damage caused by looking directly at the sun, other Catholic parishes, schools and retreat centers across the country are taking a different approach.

The eclipse fits right in with an ongoing celebration of a “Century of Science” at Benedictine college in Kansas. The campus will have guest speakers, viewing parties, concerts and the like Aug. 21. There’s even a commemorative T-Shirt guests can buy.

In Arizona, staff at the Diocesan Pastoral Center were reminded to view the eclipse on break time. The email came with an attachment from Catholic Mutual that shared safety tips for viewing the eclipse.

At Seton Catholic Preparatory in Chandler, math teacher Cecilia Sanders is guiding students, faculty and staff through the eclipse. She will have two telescopes and 100 pairs of glasses on hand for the private affair. Although she teaches math, Sanders coordinates annual field trips to the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff.

There’s an official Eclipse Committee at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in a southwestern Kentucky town where the passage of the moon in front of the sun should be visible the longest. Catholic News Service has the full story.

The St. Louis Review was featured in a roundup of how news media — Catholic and secular — plan to cover the event. This was their front page teaser:



Arizona viewing info

Monday's start, stop and max #SolarEclipse times for central #Phoenix. There is currently a 10% chance of T-storms in Phoenix for Mon. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/LB0ulsyEbC — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2017

