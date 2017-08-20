USA West Jesuits gather in Phoenix [VIDEO]

If you’d like to try your hand at Latin, join the Jesuit community in singing “Salve Regina.” You can also follow along here.



Phoenix served as host site for the first USA West Jesuit Gathering at St. Francis Xavier Aug. 18. The day brought together Jesuit leaders who were once part of the former California or Oregon province. The pair formally reunited as Jesuits West July 1.

The gathering wasn’t just for priests, however. Students from St. Francis Xavier elementary and Brophy College Preparatory were in attendance too. The choir wouldn’t have been the same without them. St. Francis Xavier parishioners were there as well.