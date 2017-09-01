Catholic? Single? September is the month for you

If you’re Catholic and single, there are several ways the church celebrates your vocational state this month:

Diocesan Survey for 16-30-year-olds

Technically, being single is not a requirement for this survey. Given the age range, however, many respondents likely will be. The short survey is available in English and Spanish and welcomes fallen-away Catholics to respond as well. See related video. Maybe you or your friend was baptized, but for one reason or many, no longer actively practices the faith. The Church wants to hear from you too.

Complete the survey by Sept. 11

Retreat opportunity

Join the Catholic Singles Community of Arizona for a “Fruit of the Vine” retreat Sept. 8-10 at Mt. Claret Retreat Center. Listen in solidarity as members of the community share their own struggles and triumphs in living out their Catholic faith as single young adults (ages 21-40). Explore the everyday struggles that Catholic singles face in today’s society surrounded by like-minded peers and the sacraments.

National Catholic Singles Conference

You have through Sept. 15 for savings on this year’s National Catholic Singles Conference West being held in Phoenix Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Fee includes all sessions and exhibits, hors d’ouevres, Saturday lunch and Saturday night dance.

Hear from the conference director on The Catholic Conversation.

September Rosary

3-5 p.m. Sept. 2 at Mt. Claret Retreat Center. Join old friends and new ones for a Rosary followed by adoration until 5 p.m. Optional dinner at a nearby restaurant to follow.