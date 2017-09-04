Boys choir honors Blessed Mother in new album [VIDEO]

The boys of St. Paul’s Choir School, whose debut album earned them air time on national news networks, is releasing “Ave Maria” on Sept. 8, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The 18-track album was a team effort among De Montfort Music, its sister label AimHigher Recordings and Sony Classical.

Their 2014 debut album, “Christmas in Harvard Square,” topped the Billboard classical charts and led to their own PBS special among other accolades. The Cambridge, Massachusetts school, now over 50 years old, seeks to delveop the diverse musical talents of each student