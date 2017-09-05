‘Catholic Central’ for young adults debuts on YouTube [VIDEO]

Family Theater Productions will release the first of a new collection of short YouTube videos Sept. 15. Dubbed “Catholic Central” and aimed at young adults, the videos present authoritative answers to questions about Catholic thought, spirituality and practice in an engaging and enlightening way.
The first batch covers:
- the problem of evil
- Catholic social teaching
- creation and evolution
- being human
- Mass
- Ignatian meditation
- baptism
- the pope
- the seven deadly sins
- the Gospel
Content derived from young adult focus groups through the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.