‘Catholic Central’ for young adults debuts on YouTube [VIDEO]

Family Theater Productions will release the first of a new collection of short YouTube videos Sept. 15. Dubbed “Catholic Central” and aimed at young adults, the videos present authoritative answers to questions about Catholic thought, spirituality and practice in an engaging and enlightening way.

The first batch covers:

the problem of evil

Catholic social teaching

creation and evolution

being human

Mass

Ignatian meditation

baptism

the pope

the seven deadly sins

the Gospel

Content derived from young adult focus groups through the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.