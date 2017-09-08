Fatima100 update

Today starts the third novena within a strand of six novenas. The series ends Oct. 13, the 100th anniversary of the final visit the Blessed Mother made to the children in Fatima.

If you’re praying faithfully or occasionally, this third novena is the final one where you’re praying:

for any special intentions that your family may have

for Bishop Olmsted’s specific intentions: an end to abortion, an increase in vocations, and the strengthening of marriages

After that, if you keep praying, the final three novena will be in gratitude for God’s answers, whether you directly see the fruit or not. If you’d like some guidance on the Rosary, follow along with these voices today or another favorite Rosary audio companion.

To help you further celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fatima, check in with special Fatima events throughout the Diocese of Phoenix including the pilgrim statue of Our Lady of Fatima and relics of the two Martos children at the following parishes: