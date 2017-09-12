Three to profess final vows with Congregation of Holy Cross

Two-thirds of the men professing final vows Sept. 15 spent part of their formation with Congregation of Holy Cross communities in the Diocese of Phoenix.

Christopher Brennan, the youngest of four sons, spent a summer at St. John Vianney in Avondale in 2012 and another summer three years prior serving guests at André House in Phoenix. His Holy Cross ministry has taken him to three other states plus Blegium, Bangladesh and the District of East Africa. Brennan will serve his diaconate year at Holy Redeemer in Oregon.

He will not be the first Brennan boy to profess solemn vows. Frater Michael Brennan, O. Praem., professed solemn vows with the Norbertine community in August 2016. Also, no word on if it’s on their mom or dad’s side, but an uncle celebrated 50 years of priesthood in May.

Timothy Weed, the eldest of three children, spent time in the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields before actively discerning religious life. His formation has taken him to four other states including Arizona plus an array of ministries in Indiana where the congregation’s national headquarters resides. Weed served at André House last summer.

Brendan McAleer, the fifth of 10 children, will also profess solemn vows.

The Mass will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. Fr. Thomas J. O’Hara, C.S.C., provincial superior of the Congregation of Holy Cross, U.S. Province of Priests and Brothers, will preside.