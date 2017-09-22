Silver Rose relay passes through diocese [VIDEO]

Every stop along the route of the Silver Rose Pilgrimage is an occasion for prayer and spiritual renewal centered on the rosary. It’s a way for groups of Columbian Squires in Mexico, Canada and the United States to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe by carrying a rose across North America from Canada to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico to arrive in time for her Dec. 12 feast day.

Find the rose now through Oct. 8 in Arizona including:

Sept. 23-24 at Blessed Sacrament in Scottsdale

Sept. 29 at St. Juan Diego in Chandler

