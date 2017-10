Today is the feast of the guardian angels! Remember to ask yours for help pic.twitter.com/KzGa0csCsB

Ways to celebrate with children

On this Feast of the Guardian Angels,

I ask them to be with each of us, our families, our nation, and our world. Amen. pic.twitter.com/X5c8P6hE1z

— Sarah Swafford (@SarahSwafford18) October 2, 2017