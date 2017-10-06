Pet blessings

With the Feast of St. Francis falling mid-week this year, many churches throughout the Diocese of Phoenix transferred their celebration in honor of the patron saint of animals to the weekend on either side of it.
If you’d like to get your pet blessed, here are your remaining opportunities we’ve discovered. All occur Oct. 7, with the exception of two as noted:
East Valley
- following 8:30 a.m. Mass at Holy Spirit in Tempe
- 9:30 a.m. at St. Timothy in Mesa
- 10 a.m. at St. Benedict in Ahwatukee
- 10 a.m. at All Saints in Mesa
West/Northwest Valley
- 9 a.m. at St. Thomas More in Glendale
- 9:30 a.m. at St. Helen in Glendale
- 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church in Sun City West
- 10 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi in Surprise
Scottsdale
- 9-10 a.m. refreshments, blessing at 10 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti in Scottsdale
- 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale
- 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette in Scottsdale
Others
- 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul
- noon at St. John Vianney in Sedona
- 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley
- after 9 a.m. Mass (approx.) 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph
- during 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses Oct. 8 (small animals) and noon (large animals) at Our Lady of Fatima Mission
- 2-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mary’s Basilica