Pet blessings

By
Ambria Hammel
-

With the Feast of St. Francis falling mid-week this year, many churches throughout the Diocese of Phoenix transferred their celebration in honor of the patron saint of animals to the weekend on either side of it.

If you’d like to get your pet blessed, here are your remaining opportunities we’ve discovered. All occur Oct. 7, with the exception of two as noted:

East Valley

West/Northwest Valley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Scottsdale

Others

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR