Pope: Pray the Rosary [VIDEO]

Pope Francis invited Catholics to make a special effort to pray the rosary during the month of October as a way of commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima.
Rosary Rally Oct. 14
In public
- noon at Prescott Courthouse Plaza (info in bulletin)
- noon at Flagstaff City Hall
- noon at corner of 89A and Highway 260 in Cottonwood
- noon at Hobby Lobby parking lot in Ahwatukee (46th Place and Ray Road)
- noon at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills
- noon at plaza beside St. Mary’s Basilica
Rosary Rally Oct. 14
At church
- 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Queen Creek
- noon at St. John Vianney in Sedona (info p4 of bulletin)
- noon at Old Adobe Mission in Scottsdale
- noon at St. James in Glendale (info p6 of bulletin)
- noon at St. Steven in Sun Lakes
- noon at St. Joan of Arc
#Fatima100
Join Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted for a consecration of the Diocese of Phoenix Oct. 13
54-day Novena in honor of Our Lady of Fatima
Fatima Musical Celebration Oct. 13 in Scottsdale
Fatima: A Youth Production Oct. 14 in Gilbert
Our Lady of Fatima concert Oct. 14 in Scottsdale
Traveling Fatima statue Oct. 16 in Cottonwood
Fatima and Mary in My Personal Devotion Oct. 21 in Phoenix