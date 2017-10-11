Pope: Pray the Rosary [VIDEO]

Pope Francis invited Catholics to make a special effort to pray the rosary during the month of October as a way of commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima.

Rosary Rally Oct. 14 More info In public noon at Prescott Courthouse Plaza (info in bulletin)

noon at Flagstaff City Hall

noon at corner of 89A and Highway 260 in Cottonwood

noon at Hobby Lobby parking lot in Ahwatukee (46th Place and Ray Road)

noon at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills

noon at plaza beside St. Mary’s Basilica