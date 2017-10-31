After Harvey, faith fuels Houston fans; World Series is boost city needed

By James Ramos

Catholic News Service

HOUSTON (CNS) — Baseball bats and rosary beads were the only thing on Tonya Killian’s mind as she walked toward Minute Maid Park for Game 3 of the 2017 World Series.

A longtime Houston Astros fan and parishioner at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, Killian was on a mission to buy rosaries custom made for the World Series by members of Annunciation Catholic Church.

Her Hail Mary attempt was a success: She bought the last two handmade rosaries for sale that day, and maybe even an Astros World Series victory.

Tradition holds that if the parish — which sits close to the ballpark across the street — sells out of its rosaries on game day, the Astros will win.

No one really knows if Killian’s purchase guaranteed the Astros’ 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that Friday night, Oct. 27. But nobody could have expected the wild 13-12 Astros win two days later on Sunday night, even after Saturday’s loss. Game 5 saw the two teams slug it out for more than five hours and into extra innings Oct. 29.

Going into Game 6 at Dodger Stadium Oct. 31, the Astros were leading 3 games to 2.

These rosaries were special to Killian, not just because they were Astros-colored. Killian’s family suffered during Hurricane Harvey: Two of her family members’ homes in Dickinson were flooded with more than 2 feet of water during the storm.

Now more than two months since the storm dropped more than 50 inches of rain along the Texas Gulf Coast, she said some of her family is able to finally return home. The rosary means a lot to her, she said.

“I’ve broken down more times in the last month and a half than in the last two years,” she told the Texas Catholic Herald, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Dickinson was one of the hardest hit areas in Houston. “It’s cleaned up, but as you drive by, you can see straight through these homes.”

Still, Killian said the Astros’ World Series run has been thrilling to watch, something the city needed after Harvey’s devastation.

“To watch the Astros play, to me, is like watching kids doing what they love and having fun,” she said.

Parish staff and volunteers said the rosaries were in high demand, with 120 to 150 available during each of the three World Series games in Houston. The line stretched down the block with a half hour wait just to enter the parish’s sidewalk pop-up gift shop.