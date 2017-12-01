Advent calendar guide

One Advent tradition is somehow marking off an Advent calendar. Clearly, the world has its options for what style that will take.
Depending on your style, find the right calendar for you to try this Advent:
DIY Advent calendars
- There’s always the faithful strips of construction paper (preferably purple or red, white and green) looped and linked together. A child breaks one off each day until Christmas Eve as a way to anticipate the waiting season that is Advent.
- This one screams economical — for those who already have the pieces — plus family time and staying power. Instructions
or maybe just build a Christmas-related item each day. Here is a list of 25 secular items.
- Other simple reader-inspired ideas
Online Advent calendars
They offer short readings, multimedia reflections and prayers geared toward youth and adults and might suggest a more complex call to action.
- The U.S. Bishops have a Family Advent calendar for families, familias (página 2) and for everyone/todos
- Franciscan Media’s version is web and print-friendly
- Loyola Press offers a simple, clickable version for children
Inbox Advent calendars
- Sacred Advent Retreat from Loyola Press
- Advent Adventures for children/families from Holy Heroes
- Inbox/Online from Franciscan Media
- Advent Word of the Day from the Daughters of St Paul
- Redeemed Online Advent Series featuring daily nun videos
- Best Advent Ever from Dynamic Catholic
Downloadable Advent calendars
- Loyola Press offers a printable calendar for children in English and Spanish with each day featuring a simple, but meaningful “I will…” statement
Store bought Advent calendars
Numbered one through 24 or from the first day of Advent through Dec. 24, the calendar is often designed to open or break through one numbered square each day until Christmas Eve. The entire calendar can be a typical rectangle or bear the shape of a wreath or Christmas tree.
An Advent or Christmas symbol might wait inside physical calendars and perhaps some words or Scripture that gradually leads up to the birth of Christ.
Others have chocolate or other goodies inside to heighten a young one’s anticipation. Some calendars might suggest a light call to action each day.