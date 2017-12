The Prophet’s Candle — reminds faithful of Jesus’ coming

Readings Isaiah 63:16B-17, 19B; 64:2-7 Ps 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19 1 Cor 1:3-9 Mk 13:33-37

Begins: Dec. 3, 2017

Theme: Preparation, patience and memory

Details: Reflection focuses on “the Lord is coming.” Christians patiently await the revelation of the face of God at Christmas. “Let us see your face” is repeated four times in the responsorial psalm and also serves as a call to discover how God is present in their lives and world now.