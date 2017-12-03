Vatican continues annual Christmas raffle for charity

By Junno Arocho Esteves

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis’ raffle to benefit those in need will give even more people a chance to win a gift once owned by the pope.

Announcing the fifth annual raffle Nov. 30, the Vatican said tickets would be available for purchase online and in several areas accessible to the public, such as the Vatican Museums’ bookshop and the Vatican post office or pharmacy.

Tickets also will be sold at the Paul VI audience hall to those attending the Dec. 16 Christmas charity concert.

“In this way, people will have an opportunity to make a double gesture of charity,” said a statement from the Vatican City State governor’s office.

For 10 euros — about $11 — ticket buyers are eligible to win one of several items originally given as gifts to Pope Francis.

“The pope — as he has done every year — has personally donated all the prizes,” the governor’s office said.

The proceeds of the annual raffle go directly to charitable causes chosen by the pope, the Vatican said. Unlike previous years, the Vatican did not announce any specific beneficiaries of the 2017 raffle.

Last year’s raffle benefited the homeless and victims of the earthquake that struck central Italy Aug. 24, 2016. Last year’s prizes.

Tickets are available for purchase on the governor’s office website: www.vaticanstate.va. The winning tickets will be drawn Feb. 2 and published on the website as well.