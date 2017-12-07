Fall sports wraps us with state titles, various honors

The fall sports season has ended and several Catholic school teams fared well.

Swim & Dive

Under Head Coach Denise Underwood and Assistant Coach Josh Lester, the Seton Boys Swim & Dive team are the 2017 Division III State Champions — a first in the school’s history. Leading the way were a group of seniors: Archie Spindler, Vincent Hemingway and Gabe Rangel who finished in top spots in several individual races.

The Xavier College Preparatory team pulled out the Gators’ first state title in five years despite losing their coach to cancer earlier in the season. Detailed results and related article highlighting the role the late coach’s daughter, husband played.

Ansel Averitte won the 50-meter freestyle and took third anchoring the 200-meter Medley relay for Notre Dame Preparatory. Nick Salvino took third in 50-meter freestyle. Overall, the Saints finished fourth in Division II competition. More results.

On the girls team, Alexa Markl took third place in both the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke with Ayden Chanin placing third in 200-meter freestyle.

Football

The Saints at Notre Dame Preparatory posted a perfect season until falling to Centennial in the state 5A game Dec. 2.

Gary Galante, head coach at Seton Catholic Preparatory, was named Regional Coach of the Year, brought Sentinels to sixth place in state. The Varsity team had many members on the All-Region team. Leading the First Team All-Region selection were seniors Roman DeCaro, Sean Rodriguez, Max Klulak, James Downey and Dominic Sycamore.

Making the leaderboards were:

Bourgade Catholic (2A)

–Louie Lopez, 2A, 1,365 offensive passing yards

-Cameron Bolton, 20 points, kick scoring and 859 yards kickoffs

Seton Catholic (4A)

-Vincent Wallace, 2,445 total offensive yards, 1,987 offensive passing yards

-Nick Wade, 1,257 offensive rushing yards and 18 touchdowns

-James Downey, six field goals (three-way tie for first place), 60 points kick scoring, 2,976 yards kickoffs

Notre Dame (5A)

–Kylan Weisser, 2,475 total offensive yards, 2,057 offensive passing yards, average punt 38.2 yards

-Cole Fisher, 1,431 offensive rushing yards, 154 points, 25 touchdowns

-Jake Smith, 1,055 offensive receiving yards, 170 scoring points (top in division), 28 touchdowns, kickoff returns average 27.6 yards

-Kyle White, 10.5 offensive sacks

-Justin Maschek, 6 defensive interceptions

-Sammy Pileggi, six field goals, 81 points kick scoring, 63 made special teams pat

Girls Volleyball

Xavier capped the season with a 40-3 record and handed Corona del Sol (41-3) all of its season losses in the Aztecs’ quest to repeat at champs, according to AZPreps365. It was the Gators’ 12th state title since 1996.

Recap from Notre Dame Saints and Seton

Golf

Xavier finished first in golf by nine strokes in Division I competition with Ashley Menne holding a two-stroke lead in individual competition.

Brophy placed one stroke behind Chaparral in Division I competition with Tony Hendricks finishing one stroke behind in individual competition.

The girls at Notre Dame Preparatory finished second and the boys finished third in Division II competition.

Cross Country

Brophy and Xavier placed second in their respective Division I competition.

A freshman, sophomore, junior and senior at both Brophy College Preparatory and Xavier College Preparatory earned second place in their respective Division I competitions.