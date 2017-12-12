Phoenix-area faithful honor Our Lady of Guadalupe as patron

Since Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patroness of the Diocese of Phoenix, local celebrations abounded. Here is a sample.

The diocesan Honor Your Mother event always kicks things off on the first Saturday in December.

The Serenada of Our Lady of Guadalupe had a lot to share about their special night Dec. 11. We especially love the repurposing of Palm Sunday branches!

Join us for Our Lady of Guadalupe Festival. People are gathering in front of @SMBasilica pic.twitter.com/txxbzZHNlA — St. Mary's Basilica (@SMBasilica) December 12, 2017

@SMBasilica is looking beautiful tonight as the Mariiachi Juvenil de mi Tierra sing to honor Our Lady Guadalupe. pic.twitter.com/rU432qbpXl — St. Mary's Basilica (@SMBasilica) December 12, 2017

One of our bishops started his morning off on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with this:

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother of God and our Mother, PRAY for us who have recourse to Thee. — Eduardo Nevares (@bishopnevares) December 12, 2017

The diocesan archivist managed to grab some shots with our other bishop.

More highlights from our parishes and Catholic apostolates:



St. Anthony of Padua in Wickeburg shared several video clips of dancers from its parishioners.

Definitely one of my most memorable mornings at Saint Mary’s! Shout out to Claudia and Karen (SM Alum) for providing music for us!#OurLadyofGuadalupePrayforUs pic.twitter.com/7e6y1tDctE — Ryan Ayala (@ryanayala_) December 12, 2017

You can turn to this East Valley blogger on any Marian feast day for a worthy reflection and many days in between. Today, he shared:

12 Quotes from Pope St. John Paul II on Our Lady of Guadalupe https://t.co/KvNABpOMLI #OurLadyofGuadalupe #Catholic — Tom Perna (@tom_perna) December 12, 2017

And this isn’t from the Diocese of Phoenix, but since we have FOCUS missionaries at Holy Trinity Newman Center serving Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, we thought this was appropriate to share: