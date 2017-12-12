Phoenix-area faithful honor Our Lady of Guadalupe as patron

Ambria Hammel
Since Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patroness of the Diocese of Phoenix, local celebrations abounded. Here is a sample.

The diocesan Honor Your Mother event always kicks things off on the first Saturday in December.

The Serenada of Our Lady of Guadalupe had a lot to share about their special night Dec. 11. We especially love the repurposing of Palm Sunday branches!

 

One of our bishops started his morning off on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with this:

The diocesan archivist managed to grab some shots with our other bishop.

More highlights from our parishes and Catholic apostolates:

St. Anthony of Padua in Wickeburg shared several video clips of dancers from its parishioners.

You can turn to this East Valley blogger on any Marian feast day for a worthy reflection and many days in between. Today, he shared:

 

And this isn’t from the Diocese of Phoenix, but since we have FOCUS missionaries at Holy Trinity Newman Center serving Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, we thought this was appropriate to share:

