The VIGIL Project — Advent [VIDEO]

Faithful across the Diocese of Phoenix have two chances to allow The VIGIL Project to guide them through the final week or so of Advent via its “To Save Us All” tour. The VIGIL Project is a community of artists, musicians, and filmmakers that produce multimedia resources for authentic encounter with God and growth in prayer.

Their Advent tour comes to Christ the King in Mesa Dec. 16 — regular 4 p.m. Mass followed by a 6:30 p.m. free-will concert — and Mt. Claret Retreat Center 7 p.m. Dec. 17, hosted by Holy Spirit Newman Center, which serves Grand Canyon University. Tickets for the later are $10 each or $25 for the family. The eight-state, 11-city tour kicked off Dec. 1.

Free videos, music and a guide booklet online will aid the faithful regardless of if they are able to attend in person. A live concert album will be released in 2018.

Like what you hear? Feel free to book the group for Lent and Easter.