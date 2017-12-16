Third week of Advent calls us to rejoice

The Shepherd’s Candle — a reminder of the joy the world experienced at the coming of the birth of Christ

Readings Is 61:1-2A, 10-11 Lk 1:46-48, 49-50, 53-54 1 Thes 5:16-24 Jn 1:6-8, 19-28

Begins: Dec. 17

Theme: Gaudete Sunday (“Rejoice”) — “Gaudete” comes from the first word of the Latin Entrance Antiphon, which means “Rejoice”

Details: Beginning Dec. 17, individuals and families might consider adding the “O Antiphons” into regular prayer time. At two-to-four lines each, the antiphons present a theology of Christ as fulfilling Old Testament and present hopes. Their repeated use of “Come!” embody the longing of all for the Divine Messiah. Reflection shifts to the thought of “the Lord is near.”

Although the antiphons can be simply said at mealtime or bedtime, the antiphons have typically accompanied Evening Prayer since at least the eighth century.