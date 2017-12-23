Fourth week calls us to await the revelation of Christ Incarnate

The Angels’ Candle — shares their message, “Peace on Earth, Good Will Toward Men”

Readings 2 Sm 7:1-5, 8B-12, 14A, 16 Ps 89:2-5, 27, 29 Rom 16:25-27 Lk 1:26-38

Begins: Dec. 24 — this year it lasts only one day as Dec. 24 is also Christmas Eve

Theme: Christians patiently await the revelation of the face of God at Christmas

The best and most succinct clarification yet regarding Mass obligation for the last Sunday of Advent and Christmas Masses, which fall on back-to-back days this year. Share this with everyone!! https://t.co/W6Phooo74W — Rev. John T. Lankeit (@LionInThePulpit) November 30, 2017

Details: The faithful hear the Annunciation in the Gospel. Mary’s example of faith and obedience to God allow her to respond with her fiat. Amy Hoover, director of the Creighton University Retreat Center, noted Mary’s vital role as God’s co-creator in the process. Yes, God chose Mary, but the Blessed Mother also chose to allow God to use her, saying, “may it be done to me according to your word.”

In an Advent reflection for Creighton’s online ministries, Hoover wrote: “As we approach the celebration of the Incarnation, I invite us to consider how can we, right now, bring Christ to the world in whatever we are doing? How are we, like Mary, called to co-create with God and bring Christ to the world and live out the Incarnation?”