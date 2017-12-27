Feast of St. John the Evangelist, Dec. 27

John and his brother, James, Galilean fishermen called the “sons of thunder,” were chosen to be among the Twelve Apostles. John was with Jesus at the Trans-figuration, in the Garden of Gethsemane and on Calvary.

Jesus told John — also known as the “Beloved Disciple” — to look to Mary, saying, “Behold, your mother” (John 19:25-17), entrusting his care — and all of our care — to the Blessed Virgin.

He’s considered the only Apostle not to have been martyred, and is also said to have written the Book of Revelation while in exile on the island of Patmos, dying at an old age around 100 AD. In addition to Revelation, he and his community of followers are credited with writing the fourth Gospel and three epistles. He’s often depicted as very young while with Jesus, or very old while in exile.

