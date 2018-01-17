Red Mass, Irish music and more

Red Mass to usher in legislative session

The Phoenix chapter of the St. Thomas More Society, an association of Catholic legal professionals, invites the faithful to its 48th annual Red Mass kicking off the new legislative year. The special liturgy is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at St. Mary’s Basilica, 231 N. Third St., Phoenix.

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted will preside at the Mass, which is held to invoke the guidance of the Holy Spirit for those in the legal and legislative communities. Attorneys in attendance renew their oath of admission to the Arizona State Bar at the conclusion of the liturgy.

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki of Milwaukee will be the homilist. He celebrates his eighth anniversary of shepherding Catholics across 10 counties of southeastern Wisconsin this month and his 17th anniversary as a bishop. Archbishop Listecki earned a civil law degree from DePaul University in Chicago and a doctoral degree in Canon Law from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

The archbishop’s five-year-old pastoral letter on ecclesiology became the foundation for an archdiocesan synod the following year which resulted in a newly articulated mission statement for the archdiocese. Its wording mirrors Phoenix’s efforts to strengthen the faithful as disciples and evangelizers through its ongoing “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign.

The Red Mass was first celebrated in France during the Middle Ages. Clergy wear red vestments to symbolize the fire of the Holy Spirit they pray will guide lawyers, judges and lawmakers.

There will be a reception to follow the Red Mass at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, east of St. Mary’s Basilica. No RSVP is required.

Irish sounds abound

The Diocese of Phoenix is between tours of Irish performers. The Irishmen of Mulligan Stew performed at several Catholic schools Jan. 8-12 as part of the diocesan Katzin Classical Music Program. Diocesan Pastoral Center staff was also treated to an abbreviated concert.

On Feb. 21, Irish tenor Emmet Cahill, well-known as a member of the touring musical group Celtic Thunder, will perform sacred and traditional Irish pieces accompanied by acclaimed concert pianist Seamus Brett at St. Mary’s Basilica. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $45 for admission plus a pre-concert meet and greet.

Pastoral Appointments Fr. Scott Sperry has been appointed parochial administrator of St. Bernadette Parish in Scottsdale, effective Jan. 12.

Fr. David Loeffler has been appointed chaplain of Bourgade Catholic High School, effective Jan. 15.

Diocesan podcasts now streaming Saturdays

Beginning Jan. 6, “The Bishop’s Hour” and “The Catholic Conversation,” both produced by the diocesan Office of Communications, can be heard on Relevant Radio at a new day and time. Tune in to “The Bishop’s Hour” at 9 a.m. Saturdays on 1310 AM followed by “The Catholic Conversation” at 10 a.m.

Listeners can still get the best of both podcasts any time by subscribing to the shows on Apple podcasts.

Events for women

Dorothy Westfall, the mastermind behind Radio Family Rosary and a longtime key planner for the Arizona Rosary Celebration, will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 3 Magnificat gathering hosted at Corpus Christi Parish, 3550 E. Knox Rd., Ahwatukee.

Tickets for the lunchtime gathering are $15 and must be ordered by Jan. 29. For info or to register, call Holly at (602) 551-0228, or click the link below.

The following week, Feb. 10, diocesan ladies have two retreat-type choices depending on their time constraints. A free Ladies Lenten Prep Retreat with a “Strengthen my heart to suffer, to act, and to be silent” theme begins with 8 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 2121 S. Rural Rd., Tempe, and continues with talks and reflections until noon. Info and registration: unruffledladies@gmail.com or (602) 228-2126.

Women with a more open schedule that day can attend the Phoenix Catholic Women’s Conference Feb. 10. This year’s theme is “The Lord will fight for you, you need only to be still,” taken from the Book of Exodus. Speakers include Sr. Helena Burns, FSP, Danielle Bean and Sr. Mary Claire Strasser, SOLT.

The conference is 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Xavier College Preparatory and includes a closing Mass.

