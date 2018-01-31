Catholic Charities promotes familiar face to oversee programs

CarrieLynn Mascaro has been part of the Catholic Charities team in different capacities for almost 20 years. Mascaro will be promoted to Vice President of Central Arizona Program Operations in early February — a role that requires her experience, dedication and passion for the most vulnerable.

“Throughout her nearly two decades of service here at Catholic Charities, Carrie has shown what it means to be committed to excellence for the agency and for the people she serves — within and outside of Catholic Charities,” says Paul Mulligan, CEO of the organization. “She’ll be an outstanding addition to our Executive Team and will bring a wealth of knowledge and community connections forward into her new, expanded role.”

Mascaro was hired by Catholic Charities in 1998 as a Family Life Educator and has since worked directly in the following programs:

Pregnancy Parenting and Adoption

Counseling

Sex-Trafficking and Dignity Diversion Programs

Out of Poverty Programs

She recently was the Sr. Program Director for the Refugee, Unaccompanied Minor, Immigration, Foster Care, Pregnancy Parenting Adoption Programs, and Building Administration.

In addition to her general responsibilities at Catholic Charities, Mascaro serves as a Board Member for Catholic Healthcare Integration Network, a Local Board Member of Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a Peer Reviewer for National Council on Accreditation, and is a Licensed Member of the Arizona Board of Behavioral Health. She also serves on the organizational Risk Management Committee, OPPS Committee, Strategic Implementation Team, and Ethics Committee. Mascaro has also been involved with local taskforces that deal with domestic minor sex trafficking, international human trafficking, and domestic violence.

CarrieLynn is a graduate of Arizona State University and received her master of arts degree in counseling from Northern Arizona University.