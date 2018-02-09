Called: A Lenten reflection series [VIDEO]

Lenten alerts (emails, texts, social media feeds, bulletin ads) abound this time of year. We will bring you a more full resource guide in our February issue which goes to press tonight and should arrive in your physical mailbox some time next week, but feel free to search our Lent archives while you wait.

Meanwhile, we’re highlighting this one for a few reasons:

it’s weekly and we know some of you feel pressed for time

the reflections are videos and likely quicker to get through than a book… they’re also shareable to help encourage others in your inner circle along their Lenten journey

it’s hosted by a young Franciscan brother (and we know how much you like seeing young vocations, especially those that are a bit more radical or traditional by wearing a habit)

It appears all you have to do is follow Br. Casey on one of your favorite social media channels and his video reflection will show up each Friday. He should challenge you to reflect on what it means to be called by God and a disciple of Christ.

If you live in the Diocese of Phoenix, that’s the exact reflection you should want as the ongoing “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” effort aimed at discipleship and evangelization hits its second major wave.