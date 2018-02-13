Why Mardi Gras [VIDEO]

Mardi Gras season actually begins with the Feast of the Epiphany.

Some other Mardi Gras events and trivia for you:

At a Feb. 10 pre-Lenten retreat for Catholic women in Tempe, 256 people showed up more than doubling last year’s event debut attendance of 98 people. Four of them from last year’s retreat are now in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program!

The altar was adorned in Mardi Gras’ symbolic colors of gold for power, green for faith and purple for justice. (courtesy photo)

