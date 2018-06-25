Dcn. Eduardo Molina (1933-2018): West Valley deacon, patriarch across four generations

Dcn. Eduardo Molina Born: March 17, 1933

Ordained: Nov. 4, 1989 Service in the Diocese of Phoenix Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glendale: Nov. 1989-July 1, 2000

St. Charles Borromeo, Peoria: July 2000-July 2010 Died: June 12, 2018

West Valley Catholics largely knew Dcn. Eduardo Molina as a devoted husband and father first then as a deacon. He peacefully passed into eternal rest June 12 at the age of 85.

Dcn. Molina spent nearly 29 years as an ordained servant of the Church, but far longer than that as co-head of his long-growing domestic church. The deacon raised 13 children with his wife, Lupe. Two of them preceded him in death. The Molinas have 27 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Dcn. Molina was born March 17, 1933 in Hanover, New Mexico. After serving in the Army, Dcn. Molina moved to Glendale and eventually to Peoria where Catholics in both parts benefited from his volunteer service as early as the ‘60s. He was ordained Nov. 4, 1989 and was among a class of 22 men. The deacon spent most of his time at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glendale and St. Charles Borromeo in Peoria prior to his retirement. A work injury forced him into secular retirement. He spent 27 years operating machinery for a dairy.

