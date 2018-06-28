‘Sun’ honored by Catholic Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Catholic Sun newspaper received four awards from the Catholic Press Association at a ceremony concluding the Catholic Media Conference June 15.

Graphic designer Mick Welsh won first place for “Best use of art or graphics: best original illustration,” for his original artwork “Three Kings,” which appeared in the December 2017 Christmas edition. He also placed third for the same piece in the category “Best illustration with graphic design or art work.”

“Beautiful, rich illustration,” the judges wrote.

Welsh also won first place for “Best single ad originating with the publication: black and white ad,” for his work promoting the 2018 MLK Mass, also in the December 2017 edition.

“Fantastic. The black and white is vivid, touching and memorable,” wrote the judges. “The photo is world class. The date and time (i.e., the most important information) are played huge and direct and clear. I’m normally against all CAPS but it works beautifully here. Even the clipped web address (no www) looks smooth and sharp. Flawless.”

Last, but not least, contributor Joyce Coronel won first place for “Best reporting on the celebration of a sacrament in a non-weekly diocesan newspaper, circulation 25,001 or more,” for her article “Anointing of the sick brings spiritual, sometimes physical healing.”

“Great job telling a concise and compelling story,” the judges wrote.

The day before, retired Tucson Bishop Gerald F. Kicanas received the Bishop John England Award for recognizing publishers in the Catholic press for the defense of First Amendment rights, such as freedom of the press and freedom of religion. It is the CPA’s highest award for publishers.