June 29

These Apostles share a feast as founders of the Church in Rome. By tradition both were martyred in Rome.

Their adventures are recounted in the Acts of the Apostles, and letters from them are included in the New Testament.

Peter, a Galilean fisherman chosen by Christ as one of the Twelve Apostles, became the undisputed leader of the fledgling Church after Pentecost.

St. Peter is the patron of St. Peter Native American Mission and School in Bapchule.

Paul, a Pharisee and Roman citizen who had persecuted Christians, became after his dramatic conversion the Church’s greatest missionary, its “apostle of the gentiles.”

St. Paul is patron of St. Paul Parish in Phoenix.