Feast of St. Thomas the Apostle

July 3

Named among the Twelve Apostles in all four Gospels, Thomas figured prominently in several stories in John. He said he was ready to die with Jesus, that he didn’t know where Jesus was going and so couldn’t follow and famously doubted a post-Resurrection appearance until he himself saw the risen Lord. For this, history has called him “doubting Thomas,” but his name remains among the most popular Christian names. In Church tradition Thomas evangelized in Syria, Persia (now Iran), Mesopotamia, and India. Indian Catholics believe he was martyred and buried there.

Thomas is the patron saint of India, builders and the blind. He is also the patron of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish and School in Phoenix and a Byzantine rite church in Gilbert.