Totus Tuus missionaries [VIDEO]

Meet this year’s Totus Tuus missionaries. They’re a mix of young adults — fresh out of high school, amid college and in seminary — who have totally dedicated their summer to serving elementary and high school-aged Catholics in the Diocese of Phoenix.

They’re finishing a well-deserved break this week. Then, the two teams are off to:

St. Mary in Kingman and St. Bernadette in Scottsdale

San Francisco de Asís in Flagstaff and St. Mary Parish in Bloomfield, NM

Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Havasu City and Corpus Christi in Phoenix

They host week-long camps for elementary school students during the day and week-long evening sessions for junior high and high school youth. The missionaries end their summer with an overnight team retreat in Flagstaff.

By the way, if you missed it earlier this summer, here is a song they taught the younger ones for daily Mass: