Feast of Sts. Joachim and Anne

Not mentioned in the Bible, Joachim and Anne are first named as the parents of Mary in the apocryphal Protoevangelium of James, which may date from the second century. In this story, they are old and childless, like the Old Testament Hannah, mother of Samuel, when angels deliver the news that Anne will conceive a child.

Together they are the patrons of married couples and of St. Joachim and St. Anne Parish in Sun City.

St. Anne is the patroness of childless women, expectant mothers, grandparents and miners. She is also the patroness of St. Anne Parish in Gilbert, St. Anne Mission in Ash Fork and St. Anne Native American Mission in Santan.