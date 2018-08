This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Fourth Annual John Paul II Classic pitted the Church Fathers — priests of the Phoenix Diocese — against the more youthful Phoenix Sons — seminarians decked out in orange jerseys. The match-up is an opportunity to showcase the athletic talents of local clergy and future priests while raising funds for the vocations office. The priests won for the third year in a row, shutting out the seminarians 46-41.

See the full game below.